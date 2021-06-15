Celebrity Couple Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Celebrate 1 Year Together

Model Kendall Jenner and her NBA player beau Devin Booker have been together for one year now and took to social media to celebrate

The couple finally let their fans in on their relationship and showed the adventures they've been having over the past year

What started out as a hookup turned into something serious and Kendall is really happy with her man, she's feeling like a queen

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been together for a year. Over the weekend, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary by sharing loved up images on social media. Jenner, 25, and Booker, 24, were first seen together in April 2020 while on a road trip.

The model and the NBA player posted photos from the previous year to mark their one-year anniversary together. Photos of their adventures together and intimate, cuddling moments were among the images.

Cosy snaps of the couple were posted on Instagram as they celebrate their anniversary. Image: @kendalljenner

Source: Instagram

Booker also shared a video of a gorgeous sunset scenario with his fans. Jenner and Booker have gotten more serious as the months have gone by, according to a source who told Entertainment Tonight in March.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Jenner and Booker, who met on a road trip from LA to Arizona in April 2020, made their relationship Instagram-official on Valentine's Day after months of keeping their romance quiet, according to a report by People.

The couple posted a snap cuddled on top of a countertop in a Christmas shot, sharing a goofy moment in which the model covered her face while laughing widely.

"What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship," a source said at the time. "They're exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been together for one year and are celebrating. Image:@kendalljenner

Source: Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is totally loved-up but fans think it's a little weird

In other world celebrity news, Briefly News reported that Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of Travis Barker's blood and stirred reactions online. Travis Barker is getting more love from Kourtney Kardashian.

On Monday, the 45-year-old artist shared an out-of-context photo of what seemed to be a tube of blood with his name and birthdate on it on his Instagram Story. Kardashian, 42, then re-posted the shot on her own Instagram Story, simply overlaying the image with a black heart emoji.

Though Barker didn't explain why he shared a picture of his blood, the upload comes almost three years after the artist was hospitalised and struggled with blood clots in his arms, according to People.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za