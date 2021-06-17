Jabu Mabuza: Former Eskom Board Chair Loses Battle with Covid19

Jabu Mabuza, businessman and entrepreneur, has unfortunately passed away after battling Covid-19, according to his family

The father of three worked as Eskom's board chair and action CRO, group CEO of Tsogo Sun and Telkom's board chair

Mabuza also received an honorary Doctorate from the University of Witwatersrand due to his assistance in boosting South Africa's economy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Jabu Mabuza, former Eskom board chair and businessman, has passed away. Mabuza lost his fight with Covid-19 and his family confirmed his death on Wednesday evening. In a statement, his family said:

“It is with deep sadness and sorrow to inform you of the passing of our beloved husband and father Dr Jabu Mabuza. He passed away on Wednesday, 16 June following Covid-19 complications.”

The businessman was part of various national and international companies' boards in a number of different industries.

Jabu Mabuza has lost his battle with Covid-19, according to a statement by his family. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Awards and recognition

According to IOL, Mabuza received an Honorary Doctor of Commerce degree from the University of Witwatersrand. The degree was given to him in honour of his contribution to Mzansi's economy and his entrepreneurship.

Mabuza's career

EWN reported that the businessman had an extensive career in business. In the 1980s, Mabuza was a taxi owner. In the years before his passing, he was Eskom's Acting CEO as well as the group CEO of Tsogo Sun and Telkom's board chair.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Covid-19 takes a young lady's mother

In other news about Covid-19, Briefly News recently reported that a heartbroken woman has taken to social media, sharing the devastation she felt after losing her mother.

The loss of her mom

Twitter user @tinnylequeen took to social media to share the tragic news. It's clear the loss of her mom definitely hit the young woman hard. The sudden progression of the coronavirus disease must have certainly meant her mom's departure was unexpected.

"I lost my mom to Covid today. My heart has been ripped apart," she captioned the gut-wrenching post.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za