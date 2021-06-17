=Itumeleng Khune and his gorgeous young wifey Sphelele Makhunga just welcomed their second little one into the world. She looked amazing during the pregnancy

The couple seemingly love the limelight and are always serving major couple and family goals on their various social media platforms

Briefly News explores a few of the times when Sphele radiantly stole the spotlight while carrying their second little one

Ultimate goals

Itumeleng Khune and his beautiful wife Sphelele Makhunga are definitely couple goals. Not so long ago they revealed that Sphelele was expecting their second little one together and soon afterwards gave birthnow they are definitely cute family goals too.

A stunning momma to be

Briefly News has taken some time to share a few posts made by Sphelele looking all sorts of radiant and gorgeous while pregnant with another adorable little Khune baby.

Itu and his family are super goals. Images: @laaylaymak

"When mommy bear was 2 months pregnant with Lesedi. She definitely gave me a glow throughout,#nomakeupselfie."

Family time is the best time

"T O G E T H E R Is my favourite place to be.[Family of Four]"

Excited mom to be

"Mother of 2"

"As we wait for our new Addition to the Family"

More Khune family reports

Briefly News also reported that South African goalkeeper, Itu Khune is really enjoying his time as a #girldad, celebrating the birth of his youngest little girl. The sports star took to his personal Instagram account, sharing one very wholesome pic of himself and his beautiful baby girls.

"Best feeling Ever , GOD always has a better plan than we do . Proud DAD for the 2nd time" he captioned the heartfelt post.

The pastel pink snap definitely had Mzansi social media users in their feelings. In the picture, the athlete lays cosily between his two little girls, cradling the youngest in his arms while he looks on lovingly at his oldest.

