Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Manqoba Mngqithi Unsure of Loaned Players' Futures

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he is not sure if Phakamani Mahlambi, Sammy Seabi, Nicholus Lukhubeni and Nyiko Mobbie will return to the club

Mngqithi addressed the media regarding the four players who were loaned out by Sundowns to gain regular game time in the DStv Premiership

At the same time, the club is rumoured to be in talks with SuperSport United over a number of possible signings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he is unsure if four of their players in the form of Nicholus Lukhubeni, Nyiko Mobbie, Phakamani Mhlambi as well as Sammy Seabi will return to the club.

Mngqithi was questioned regarding the players who were loaned to other DStv Premiership clubs to gain regular game time last season.

However, with the players set to see their existing contracts coming to expiration at the end of June, the Masandawana players’ futures remain unclear, according to Goal.

Mngqithi recently addressed the media:

“Come back to us? I don’t know. We are still going to sit down in that space but it will be to enhance what we have because the boys are looking good. Some of the boys who did not play much this past season will seem like new signings.

“We follow the progress of all our players, we know what is happening with each and every one of them and we make decisions based on that. We look at the recommendation that we are getting from the teams. They give every detail and information of what the player was doing and why he was not playing, then we make decisions based on that.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

No future for the quartet at Sundowns

At the same time, Phakaaathi reports that it appears as though Masandawana boss has already concluded that there is no room for the loanees ahead of the discussion with his co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena about which players to recruit and release.

Mobbie was loaned out to Stellenbosch FC, Mahlambi has spent the past season with AmaZulu and Seabi was a regular at Swallows FC, while Lukhubeni was with Nedbank Cup champions Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, now known as Marumo Gallants.

Sundowns in talks with SuperSport United

KickOff has it that Matsatsantsa are currently engaged in talks with their neighbours, Sundowns, over the future of players such as United’s defender Grant Kekana. Kekana is rumoured to be on his way to Chloorkop.

Winger Kudakwashe Mahachi is another player that has been linked with a return to the Brazilians next season but the deal could see Aubrey Ngoma and Tebogo Langerman leaving the team to join SuperSport.

Brockie in fine form in Australia

Looking at other football stories, Briefly News reported that former Sundowns striker Jeremy Brockie is enjoying fine form in Australia.

The veteran striker is leading the attack for Edgeworth Eagles. Also known as ‘Sniper’, Brockie has impressed in the National Premier League Northern NSW since joining the current league winners.

Brockie completed his switch to the Eagles back in February as a free agent, a month before the start of the 2021 campaign.

The former SuperSport United and Maritzburg United hitman didn’t struggle to revive his best form and netted when he made a second appearance for the Eagles.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za