Itumeleng Khune Shows Off Superb Save, Explains Why He’s Kaizer Chiefs' #1

Itumeleng Khune is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers Kaizer Chiefs have ever produced and his latest photo proves it

The Bafana Bafana international is currently in camp with Chiefs as they prepare to face Wydad Casablanca in Morocco this weekend

The Glamour Boys fans are now reacting to the Mzansi number one’s picture on social media but many have reminded him they want a win

He is one of the most celebrated goalkeepers in South Africa and Itumeleng Khune has just dropped a photo showing his acrobatic skills. This comes as Kaizer Chiefs are in the final stages of their preparations for the CAF Champions League semi-final encounter away from home.

The Amakhosi netminder is expected to man the goalposts when they face Wydad Casablanca on Saturday night at 9pm.

Khune has shared a picture on Twitter showing him in training and producing a superb save, thus highlighting agility and diving skills.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune shows off a superb save in training. Image: @IIKhune_32_16/Twitter

The post reads on Twitter:

“When preparation and professionalism meet talent and faith, that’s a success. And balance.”

Mzansi reacts to the photo

@Emmanuel_Moloi said:

“We don't want professionalism, we want results don't disappoint please. We support 100% what you give as a big team.”

@Twinbooi said:

“Don't get injured chief, we need you by force, by power.”

@April1414 said:

“I want to see you on the field tomorrow and keep a clean sheet....Good luck to you and the team.”

@SG_Goso said:

“Khanibeke ooTwitter ecaleni Champ and focus kule game. Please man yihlo.”

@PfareloGavhi said:

“Mzanzi number one... Our living legend, the one and only Itumeleng Khune.”

Khune’s ability to lead from the back

Khune’s is undoubtedly one of the most gifted glovemen in Mzansi and in the entire African continent, his presence could help the Soweto giants. For many years, the Chiefs’ goalkeeping department has been blessed with fine talent but he remains one of the most influential at the moment.

He has been at top FIFA tournaments such as the World Cup and the Confederations Cup as well as many CAF African Cup of Nations competitions.

With the South Africans looking to stun their hosts and book a place in the finals of the continental tournament, there’s no doubt the technical team will choose him ahead of Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma.

His ball contribution, ability to organise his defence as well as reading the game - that is when to commit and not to – Khune’s qualities are second to none.

