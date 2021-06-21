Hawks On the Hunt for Ahmed Isa in Connection with R400 Million Drug Bust

Ahmed Isa is wanted in connection with a R400 million cocaine haul that took place in Gauteng earlier this month

The Hawks warn the public that the man in question is armed and dangerous and goes by different names

The other four suspects arrested in connection with the drug bust are expected to appear in court on Monday

The Hawks’ SA Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) division says it is on the hunt for Ahmed Isa, aged 41, in connection with a drug bust that took place in Pretoria earlier this month.

Police arrested Niel Pieter van Zyl after intercepting a bakkie towing a ski boat containing 800kg of cocaine on the N1 Highway in Pretoria, according to SABC News. Isa evaded arrest when three other suspects in connection with the cocaine haul were arrested in Cape Town on 12 June.

Police found drugs worth R400 million on the N1 Highway in Pretoria earlier this month. Image: SAPS Source: Facebook

The suspects Rafiek Baderoen, 44, Rashied Baderoen, 48, and Michael Norman, 38 were arrested after they were linked to the Gauteng drug bust.

According to News24, the three suspects arrested in Cape Town, appeared in the Strand Magistrate's Court last week. They were transported to Gauteng on Friday under police guard. They are expected to appeal in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court alongside Niel Pieter van Zy on Monday.

According to News24, spokesperson for the Hawks Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said Ahmed Isa, also goes by the names Pardilov Ariel and Micky Paki. He was last seen in Camp’s Bay, Cape Town. Nkwalase added that Isa is armed and dangerous.

Isa is also wanted on an Interpol Red Notice issued in Belgium on charges of dealing in cocaine and money laundering.

A combined effort from Hawks, FBI and Australia resulted in the bust

In a recent report, Briefly News reported the police revealed that the bust was made possible through the combined efforts of the FBI operation Trojan Shield and Australia, AFP operation Ironsides as well as the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB).

The drugs were destined for both local and international markets operated by a syndicate that was stockpiling the illegal narcotics in Gauteng.

According to the SAPS' media statement, investigations are ongoing and further arrests are imminent. Hawks head Lt Gen Godfrey Lebeya commended the team for their work in seizing the drugs. Lebeya stated that no stone should be left unturned and that illegal drugs in the country need to be addressed.

