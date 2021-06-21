Mzansi has weighed in on Bongani Fassie's "toxic" marriage following the latest episode of Finding Bongani Fassie

Late Brenda Fassie's son's wife, Buhle Fassie, admitted on national TV that she sometimes slaps her hubby

Some social media users believe that Buhle is abusing Bongani and shared that Buhle was seemingly promoting gender-based violence on TV

Mzansi social media users have shared their thoughts on Bongani Fassie's marriage. Many of them think that late Brenda Fassie's son's relationship with Buhle Fassie is "toxic".

The music producer's wife reportedly admitted on TV that she slaps her hubby. The recent episode of Finding Bongani Fassie left some social media fuming. Many tweeps shared that Buhle is abusing Bongani.

Mzansi has weighed in on Brenda Fassie's son's 'toxic' marriage after 'Finding Bongani Fassie's latest episode. Image: Bongani Fassie

According to ZAlebs, some viewers shared that Buhle was allegedly promoting gender-based violence on national TV. Check out some of their Twitter reactions below:

@_Miss_Tango said:

"Buhle must STOP talking about slapping uBongani like it's 'okay'. GBV is a serious thing, we don't need people promoting it on national TV #FindingBonganiFassie."

mbali_ndlela wrote:

"Buhle and Bongani look good together, but their relationship looks a bit toxic."

Thato_Rups commented:

"Buhle and Bongani's relationship is not healthy."

Ziningi Buthelezi said:

"This relationship of Buhle and Bongani is scaring the hell out of me."

Buhle Fassie reacts to the accusations

Buhle took to one of the viewers' comment section using her Twitter handle, @Sangweni_Buhle, and wrote:

"Thank you and we're not perfect! But at the end of the day, we don't care what people say. 14 years still together, lovely."

'Finding Bongani Fassie' premieres on Moja Love channel

In related news, Briefly News reported that late singer Brenda Fassie's only son Bongani Fassie has bagged his own reality TV show on Moja Love. The channel announced the music producer's good news recently. The former Jozi member's show titled Finding Bongani Fassie is expected to make its debut on the most-loved channel on 5 June.

According to recent reports, the show is about how the star has been coping with life since his famous and talented mother passed away some years back. The show is also about how Bongani is managing with the loss of the Vulindlela hitmaker's multi-millions.

The trailer of the upcoming Season 1 of the programme posted on Twitter by Moja Love features Mzansi actress Kuli Roberts. According to OkMzansi, Bongani's family and close family friends also feature on the show.

