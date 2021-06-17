Here We Go Again: Anele Mdoda Trends After Kelly Rowland Pic Surfaces Online

Anele Mdoda's name trended yet again after a pic of US songstress Kelly Rowland was shared on social media on Wednesday

On the snap, the Destiny's child member was with her bandmate Beyoncé's hubby and popular US rapper Jay-Z

A Mzansi tweep hilariously shared that she thinks of Anele every time she comes across Kelly's snaps after the radio personality shaded her a while back

Anele Mdoda found her name trending again on social media after a pic of Kelly Rowland surfaced online. The Destiny's child member was with hip-hop mogul and her bandmate's hubby, Jay-Z, on the pic.

A US tweep by the handle @hinadirah posted the snap on Twitter on Wednesday, 16 June. The tweep said she loved the snap of Beyoncé's bae and Kelly. She captioned the post:

"Love this photo of Hov and Kelly."

A Mzansi tweep, who can't let go of the shade Anele threw at the direction of Kelly, shared that she thought of the radio personality the moment she saw the snap. @_MsBrown_ wrote:

"I can never look at Kelly’s pictures and not think of Anele’s audacity."

Another SA tweep @NapsterJan also shared his opinion on Anele's tweets about the US songstress. He said:

"When Kelly said 'donkey teeth' I couldn't can."

Other social media users also joined the conversation and asked the tweeps who were dragging Anele to forgive her. Along with face with tears of joy emojis, @ZolaBank said:

"Let it slide."

@LeratoPhore commented:

"Forgive and forget."

Anele Mdoda's mistake of shading Kelly Rowland

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi people struck against Anele Mdoda again! Sis made the mistake of shading Kelly Rowland once and it looks like she will never live it down. Kelly will never stop posting and the people will never stop shading Anele.

Social media can be a dangerous place when someone feels the power to be nasty to another person while hiding behind their computer or cellphone screen. Trolls are one of the 21st-century issues we all wish we could erase.

Briefly News saw that Anele was trending again on social media, and while we were hoping it was for something other than Kelly, we couldn’t kid ourselves either. This is getting a tad over-the-top now.

Anele once expressed her views on who she thought was the better-looking Destiny’s Child member and Kelly just did not seem to make the cut. The people of Mzansi ripped Anele for leaving Kelly out and it has now become a thing.

