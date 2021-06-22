A Pattern: 3 Times Tristan Thompson Cheated on Khloe Kardashian

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian seems fed up with Tristan Thompson and finally called it quits. Once again, Khloe has had to confront her man's cheating scandals and won't be a part of it any more.

Briefly News highlights the three times Tristan cheated on Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian has pulled the plug on her relationship with Tristan Thompson once again after it emerged that he's been back to his old ways. Tristan has cheated on Khloe multiple times and she's forgiven him before but this time it looks like she's pulled the plug on everything.

Briefly News take a look at three times Tristan betrayed Khloe's trust by not being faithful to her.

1. Tristan cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant with True

Thompson was spotted kissing an unnamed woman at PH-D Lounge in New York City on Saturday, April 7, according to Daily Mail.

"I was there and he was on the table right next to us with a group of buddies and one female who he was plainly making out with entire night," the nameless woman who filmed it told the site.

Tristan Thompson has a family with Khloe but has cheated on her multiple times. Image: @khloekardashian, @realtristan13

Source: Instagram

2. He reportedly cheated on Khloe with a close family friend, Jordyn Woods

Thompson spent Valentine's Day in Los Angeles with Khloe and their kid, according to TMZ. Thompson and Woods were "all over each other" and "making out," according to partygoers who spoke to TMZ anonymously.

A Hollywood Unlocked writer was reportedly at the party and saw Woods sitting on Thompson's lap, the two getting "touchy-feely" and staying together overnight, according to Jason Lee.

3. Tristan recently spent the night with 3 women in a bedroom

On Thursday, June 17, the 30-year-old basketballer was seen entering a bedroom with three ladies at Nessel Beezer's party in Los Angeles' Bel-Air neighbourhood. According to eyewitnesses, the party was held at a mansion and was hosted by Canadian artist Drake.

New Tristan Thompson cheating reports emerge about a month ago

Briefly News previously reported that Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian again. NBA player Thompson trended on social media after a report was made about his infidelity once again.

Tristan was back together with Khloe and had been caught before, resulting in the end of their romance. Khloe decided to give Tristan another chance but it seems like she ended up regretting it.

According to reports, Tristan cheated on Khloe once again with an Instagram model named Sydney Chase. Sydney said that Tristan told her that he was single so she agreed to have some fun with him. She later found out that he was still with Khloe and cut him off afterwards.

