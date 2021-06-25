A Ghanaian father of over 100 children, Torgbui Kofi Asilenu, has reportedly passed away

His children want his legacy included in the Guinness Book of Records for posterity's sake

Torgbui Kofi Asilenu had 15 wives and more than 100 children before he passed away

The family of the late Torgbui Kofi Asilenu have expressed interest in having their father, who had 15 wives and over 100 children, included in the Guinness Book of Records, reports 3news.com.

Torgbui Kofi Asilenu, who was a herbalist and majored in plant medicine, passed away earlier in 2021.

His children are unhappy that their late father's name has not been included in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Torgbui Asilenu: Man with over 100 children dies, family wants his legacy in Guinness Book of Records. Image: 3news.com

One of Asilenu's children, Oscar Asilenu, who spoke on behalf of the others, indicated that they are not happy.

''We are not happy. In the era and time we are in now, no one has done what our father has done and nobody can do it again. It can't happen that someone will marry 15 wives and have more than 100 children ever again. Therefore, we think his name should be in the Guinness Book of Records,'' he said.

''Even after the funeral, names are popping up which we never thought of. This tells you that he has done a great thing, which we can't be taken out of history,'' he added.

A Chinese man with 39 wives passes away

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported Ziona Chana had 39 wives and 94 children passed away in India on Sunday. He was 76 years old and was the head of a local Christian sect. The sect practised polygamy.

Chana's family had a total of 167 members, including grandchildren, of which Chana had 33. He married his first wife when he was just 17 and claimed that in one year he had married 10 women, according to Sky News.

Chana and his family lived in a four-story building that was huge. It had approximately 100 rooms in the remote village of Mizoram. His huge house and equally large family made the village a tourist attraction.

