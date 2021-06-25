Late Actor Luzuko Nteleko's Family Shares His Memorial & Funeral Service Details

Late South African actor Luzuko Nteleko's family has shared his memorial and funeral service details following his death on Monday

The thespian's sister, Nomsa, has revealed that the memorial service in honour of the star will take place on 26 June

A sad Nomsa took to social media on Friday, 25 June and said she still finds it hard to believe that her brother is gone

Luzuko Nteleko's family has taken to social media to share the memorial and funeral services details. The late actor, 36, passed away on Monday, 21 June.

The star's sister Nomsa took to Twitter and shared that a memorial service would be held in her brother's honour on Saturday, 26 July at 1pm. The media personality's memorial will take place at Zone 14 Sports Centre in Sebokeng.

Late actor Luzuko Nteleko's family has shared his memorial service details. Image: @luzukonteleko

Source: Instagram

Nomsa took to Twitter on Friday and wrote that she still can't believe that she's about to bury her bro. She wrote:

"I can’t believe we are here, my mother’s child, mtaka Dad. Now your next journey begins. May it be as glorious. You were indeed an angel on earth."

TshisaLIVE reports that physical attendance will be limited at the memorial so the family can ensure adherence to Covid-19 regulations. The service will be streamed live on YouTube, according to the publication. Luzuko's funeral will take place at his family home in the Eastern Cape on 2 July.

Tributes pour in for late actor Luzuko Nteleko: "He will be missed"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi has flooded social media platforms with poignant condolences to actor Luzuko Nteleko, who died at the age of 36, leaving the arts industry reeling.

Luzuko died on Monday, and his death was verified online by his sister Nomsa Nteleko on Tuesday morning, who also took to social media to announce the news. The circumstances surrounding his death have yet to be confirmed.

Luzuko, on the other hand, had been battling cancer for the past two years or so. Luzuko has a long-acting career, appearing in major local shows like Zone 14, Muvhango and Ring of Lies.

Social media users were heartbroken by the news of Luzuko's death and commented online. @XMdiniso said:

"May his soul rest in peace as he will be missed."

