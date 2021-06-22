Tributes Pour In for Late Actor Luzuko Nteleko as Mzansi Mourns His Passing

News of Luzuko Nteleko's passing is rocking the nation and tributes have been pouring in on social media

The actor was loved by many and when his sister told social media users that he was no more, fans were shocked by the news

Mzansi social media users have been sending Luzuko's sister messages of condolences and lots of strength

Mzansi has flooded social media platforms with poignant condolences to actor Luzuko Nteleko, who died at the age of 36, leaving the arts industry reeling.

Luzuko died on Monday, and his death was verified online by his sister Nomsa Nteleko on Tuesday morning, who also took to social media to announce the news. The circumstances surrounding his death have yet to be confirmed.

Tributes have been pouring in for late actor Luzuko Nteleko on social media after the news of his passing. Image: @KingMntungwa

Luzuko, on the other hand, had been battling cancer for the past two years or so. Luzuko has a long-acting career, appearing in major local shows like Zone 14, Muvhango and Ring of Lies.

Mzansi social media users are sending condolences to Luzuko's family

Social media users are heartbroken by the news of Luzuko's death and have been commenting online. See the reactions below:

@XMdiniso said:

"May his soul rest in peace as he will be missed."

@AndyChocol8 commented:

"May the good Lord give strength to you and your family and may Luzuko's soul rest in eternal peace. Shocking news."

@Social_Angel said:

"My deepest condolences, prayers for peace and comfort in the days ahead. He fought a good fight and will be missed."

