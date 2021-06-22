Hip Hop Artist Tshego's Mother Passes Away and Mzansi Sends Words of Comfort

Tshego took to social media to share the painful news that his mother passed away and Mzansi felt sorry for the star

The hip-hop artist shared lovely snaps of his mom and got a lot of support from his fans and colleagues in the industry

Tshego said that he can't say much because he's heartbroken at the moment but he hopes he will see his mom again

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi hip-hop artist Tshego is going through a very difficult period in his life and has lost his mother. Taking to social media, Tshego shared the unfortunate news that his mother passed away and posted a snap to honour her memory. He captioned the post:

"This week has been hard for us without you and I don’t see it getting any easier. I can’t say goodbye - instead, I’ll say goodnight for now. I’ll see you soon mom."

Tshego's post was accompanied by pictures of his childhood and the memories he shared with his mother. Mzansi social media users were heartbroken by the news and showed the star support.

Tshego took to social media to share pictures of his late mother and fans showed love. Image: @tshego_worldwide

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Check out some of the reactions from different social media users below:

djcapital80 said:

"Strength and love to you and the family bro."

the_boy_451 commented:

"Condolences to you and your family."

taf.zizeey said:

"My deepest condolences soldier."

king_lasav commented:

"My sincere condolences to you and your great loss. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

Scoop Makhathini wants Mzansi to show major love to Nasty C

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Scoop Makhathini desires for hip-hop to appreciate Nasty C while he's still here. Mzansi media personality wants the hip hop nation to give Nasty C his flowers.

He also touched on "beefing" and thinks that isn't the way to go in the industry. Scoop really admires Nasty C and wishes rappers would do the same.

He also compared him to Blxkie. Scoop highlighted how new school rappers hate on Nasty C but they show love for Blxkie, saying that their flows are very similar. He also thinks that Blxkie's sound has been influenced by Nasty C's kind of music.

“No one gives Nasty C props for that but Blxkie and Lucas' flow was developed from a Nasty C skeleton. No one will give Nasty the props but everybody will love Lucas and Blxkie,” said Scoop.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za