Ayanda Thabethe Shares Thoughts on Polygamy: "I Don't See Anything Wrong"

- Stunning South African media personality Ayanda Thabethe has revealed that she has no qualms about polygamous relationships

Thabethe understands that these types of unions require understanding and maturity from all involved

She made these revelations after a fan asked for her thoughts on the issue of having multiple partners

South African media personality Ayanda Thabethe has shared that she has absolutely no issues with polygamy. The starlet believes that such relationships require a lot of patience and understanding.

When a social media user asked her about her stance, Ayanda was very honest in her response.

“If all parties agree and the intentions were set from the beginning — I don’t see anything wrong ... I just think it’s a tough situation and needs an extra dose of maturity, patience and understanding.”

Her opinion was met with interest from social media users and many agreed with her reasoning. Some even sought to try their luck with making her a second wife.

Ayanda knows all about how relationships crumble when there’s no understanding. After her divorce from Andile Ncube, Ayanda had fears about choosing the right life partner.

Ayanda Thabethe Shares That She Fears Choosing the Wrong Life Partner

Briefly News reported that Ayanda Thabethe was fearful of bringing someone into her life who would change her independence. Choosing a life partner was something Ayanda felt was extremely stressful.

Being a woman who does not need a man, Ayanda is quiet picky with the person she chooses to come into her life, especially for the long haul. It is a big decision that should not be taken lightly.

Thinking about settling down and starting a family of her own, Ayanda took to social media to let her fans know just how much anxiety she has surrounding all of this. It is not easy to choose someone to share the rest of your life with. Sis clearly does not want to make a mistake twice.

