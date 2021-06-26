Kaizer Chiefs Make History and Are Through to Caf Final Despite Draw With Wydad

The Kaizer Chiefs have drawn 0-0 to Wydad AC in the CAF Champion League and despite not winning the chiefs will progress

This would be the first time in the club's history that they have qualified for the CAF Champion League final

Chiefs fans took to social media to celebrate the massive milestone in the club's history

The Kaizer Chiefs have silenced their critics by making it through to the CAF Champions League Final despite drawing to Wydad AC.

The Chiefs are able to progress with a 1 - 0 goal aggregate.

Kaizer Chiefs have qualified for the CAF Champion Final, the first time in the club's history. Photo credit: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Chiefs fans took to social media to celebrate their team's success and the very real possibility that they could go all the way.

Kaizer Chiefs take to social media to celebrate

@FloydShivambu:

"#Amakhosi4Life! No surrender! No retreat! The Star in Our Lifetime!"

@RealMrumaDrive:

"Like and retweet this for #Amakhosi4Life we going to the finals."

@MathabaJorge:

"Kaizer Chiefs Fans gather here. We are in the #CAFCL Final #Amakhosi4Life."

@Boitshw22810845:

"UNITED AS ONE! WE USED ALL WE HAD TO FIGHT AND IT WASN'T EASY.

THANK YOU @KaizerChiefs we did it! ✌️ #CAFChampionsLeague Final

#Amakhosiforlife #Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs let's follow each other makhosi✌️I follow back!"

@just_carol8:

"For now, Kaizer Chiefs is the only team that we know for sure that is in the #CAFCL finals. Ya'll stop saying it's Chiefs and Al Ahly in the final, they still have to work to play the mighty Amakhosi. I hope whoever we face comes with a record of some sort. #Amakhosi4Life."

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says retirement rumours are fake news

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has rubbished reports that he is set to retire once they win the CAF Champions League.

Khune spotted a social media post circulating around suggesting that he will hang up his gloves should they lift the lucrative trophy. He won the Premier Soccer League, Nedbank Cup, MTN8 as well as the Telkom Knockout Cups.

These are all trophies on offer in the South African top flight and the North West-born star is said to be willing to step down if they bag this year's continental title.

Source: Briefly.co.za