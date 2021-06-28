Businessman Promises R61k to Schoolgirl Who Crawls 2km to Get to School

Agnes Mba is a Class 1 pupil at Dasabligo Primary School in Nabdam District in the Upper East Region of Ghana

Although she was not born with a disability, the girl lost the ability to walk when she was younger and has been crawling

After the story was shared on social media, Dr Kofi Amoah saw it and decided to help Agnes out financially with R61k

Popular Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist, Dr Kofi Amoah, has promised to give a whopping R61k to a girl whose story was earlier published by Briefly News.

It was indicated that the schoolgirl, named Agnes Mba, is a Class 1 pupil at Dasabligo Primary School in Nabdam District in the Upper East Region.

It was reported that Mba was not born originally disabled but she lost the effective use of her lower limbs at the age of three months, which delayed her enrolment in school.

One of the leaders of the Fix The Country movement on Twitter, Kalyjay shared screenshots of the story on his handle, seeking financial support for the young girl with the hashtag #HelpAgnesNow

Not long after, Dr Kofi Amoah retweeted the post with the comment that he would love to help Agnes Mba because of her exemplary perseverance.

"@gyaigyimii please see me for my GHS 25,000 donation to help assist Agnes, a light of hope for shining a path for the hope of all. God bless you Agnes, your perseverance must affect and infect all of us to do better!" he said.

Young orphan goes on to graduate with help from the community

Briefly News also reported that a young lady, Grace Oyinyechi, has shared the story of a student, Nneoma Precious Nnagboro, who, despite the challenges of losing her parents, graduated. According to Grace on LinkedIn, she knew the lady when she was in her final year and the orphan was a 200-level student at Imo State University.

Going through school was not an easy one for her as she was the only child of her late parents. Grace said the orphan’s life is a lesson to everyone that anything is possible with God.

On Nneoma's sign-out shirt are the words, "No papa. No mama. God did it!" Many people commended the lady's bravery. Her experience in school In her interview with BBC News Pidgin, the lady said she studied microbiology. While her mother died on the day of matriculation, she lost her dad when she was in JSS 2.

