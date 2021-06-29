South Africans are on Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper’s Itumeleng Khune’s case after he reacted to a stunning photo of Swazi women

The image was uploaded by @Ma_Dlamini on Twitter but Chiefs fans have expressed their views on the reaction by Khune

Many have reminded the Bafana Bafana star to focus on the upcoming CAF Champions League final and his wife

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is being dragged online after reacting to a photo on Twitter. The picture shows Swazi women dressed in stunning traditional outfits.

However, many of the veteran net minder’s followers are not entirely happy with the Bafana Bafana keeper’s reaction to the beautiful photograph. Although the Amakhosi skipper didn’t react by writing, he dropped a smiley emoji, thus liking the picture.

South Africans in general are not impressed by the footballer and some have questioned his reaction to the photo uploaded by @Ma_Dlamini; others reminded him that he is married.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is dragged online after reacting to a photo. Image: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter

The post reads:

“Pray for my country.”

@Cellular_Jnr said:

“Lol Khune ufunani where there's beautiful ladies?”

@AfricanMarvin said:

“Funani wena la hahaha.”

@Luvo05 said:

“Captain phuma lapho. Rest Captain, wena just prepare your boys for the 17th.”

@RoadsDSG said:

"Amen Khune.”

@LeeMankayi said:

“Khune trying to catch a goal with this here post..”

@Ayanda_Aubrey said:

“Ayi Khune phuma lapho, ngyakbona musa nje ukcabanga.”

@PhathohN said:

“Bangene ngomthandazo Captain my Captain.”

Itumeleng Khune drops new photo, focuses on the importance of a sweet smile

Looking at recent stories on Khune, Briefly News published an article that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has shared an important update as far as his life is concerned.

The veteran netminder says even if you are well dressed, that’s incomplete without a beautiful smile. This comes as Itu posted a sweet picture on Instagram where he is showing his beautiful smile and the photo is loved by social media users.

The post reads:

“Nothing you wear is more important than your smile.”

Source: Briefly.co.za