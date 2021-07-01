Ama Qamata opened her heart and pocket to 20 deserving students at a local high school who needed their fees to be paid

Sharing her experience, Ama thanked the children of Nyanga High School for the opportunity to help as it allowed her to grow as a person

Nyanga High School and fans thanked Ama for her generosity and let her know that the kindness is inspiring

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Blood & Water actress Ama Qamata has selflessly funded 20 pupils, making education possible for them in a time where there is so much uncertainty.

Ama has shared her blessings by paying the fees of 20 pupils at Nyanga High School. Sharing a post explaining her generosity, Ama thanked the children of the high school for making her feel so welcome and for motivating her to be the best version of herself.

'Blood & Water’s' Ama Qamata has paid the school fees of 20 students, giving them the opportunity to receive an education. Image: @amaqamata.

Source: Instagram

Ama said:

“So honoured to be a guest at your school, thank you for the warm welcome... I am honestly so encouraged by the students’ enthusiasm and competitive spirit!!”

Being in the position to help these pupils is a dream come true for Ama. Knowing the importance of education, Ama was humbled through her givings.

Ama posted:

“A dream come true for me. Thank you God for enabling me to be a part of this, in my province!! I’m so grateful.”

Nyanga High School took to the comment section of Ama’s post to once again thank her for doing what she did. This is an act of kindness that will give 20 children the start in life that they might have not gotten without Ama.

@nyangahigh expressed gratitude:

“It was an honour to have you in our school.”

Fans also took to the comment section to let Ama know that what she has done is truly inspiring. Seeing a celeb share their wealth with those in need is always well received.

@linomtha_mqina commented:

“Omg this is beautiful Ama, I'm so proud of you and the person you are yet to become. I'm looking up to you.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@zanelepotelwa praised Ama:

“Ama! You are absolutely EVERYTHING! May God continue to bless you. You are loved Queen.”

Physically challenged man selflessly pays school fees of 2 children

A kind man, Michael Showunmi, has put smiles on many people’s faces by solving their financial issues.

Briefly News reported that the man, who is physically challenged, paid the school fees of two students, Oyeyinka David and Badmus Rodiat.

On his LinkedIn page, he said David and Rodiat are among the brilliant students in their classes. Showunmi revealed that when the school called David's mum and told her the debt has been cleared, the woman rejoiced.

On the other hand, Rodiat's mum thanked God as she said that she has been waiting for a miracle on how to pay her daughter’s school fees. Although she is a teacher, things have not been rosy for her.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za