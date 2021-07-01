A baby has shown that he preferred his mother to his father as he chose the former many times in a game

Despite the man's repeated calls for his attention, the kid ran to the mother's warm embrace in a way that stirred laughter

Many people who reacted to the video on Instagram found it very funny and beautiful at the same time

The video of a kid choosing his mum over the dad may support the arguable fact that male kids are more connected to their mothers.

In the hilarious clip, the kid ran toward his mother several times in a game that had both the parents calling his attention as they knelt.

A family's game got very interesting as the father wanted his child's hug so bad. Photo source: @kidz.wall

Even when they switched positions to know if the baby is just inclined towards an angle, the child still chose the mother.

Father will not let go easily

In a more funny turn of events, the father quickly swapped positions with the mother just as the baby was running towards her again.

To equal the result, the mother and father took to the place of the child as they chose each other.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 74,000 views with quite a number of reactions.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

arvind.ranganathan.98 said:

"Love and hugs to the family."

samanthareed797 said:

"This has to be the cutest thing I've ever seen."

