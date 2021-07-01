A hilarious parent wanted a way to discipline a child and dog for breaking some eggs and hiding them away and so he/she made them take hilarious mugshots

In the snaps that were shared online, the young child can be found guilty of breaking the eggs and then blaming the dog while the dog is found guilty of being an accomplice

Many found the post super hilarious and very cheeky, many of them headed to the comment section where they shared their thoughts on the post

Some parents have found a way to make even the naughty things their kids do seem hilarious. One funny parent recently decided to have their kid take a mugshot after she had broken some household items.

In the first snap, the young girl holds a sign that said she was guilty of breaking eggs, hiding them behind the couch, and then blaming the dog. Hilariously enough, the dog was also found guilty of watching the kid in the act.

These snaps have been the cause of a lot of laughter online. Images: @Smondzaa

Source: Twitter

"Hilarious," the post was captioned by an amused local.

Hilarious social media users had this to say:

@Smondzaa said:

"It didn't do its job so jail time it is"

@mbu_sbu asked:

"What was the sentence?"

@OdiLosaba said:

"No cartoons for two days sounds appropriate."

@KingYaManyoRa said:

"No one is above the law"

A kid does some exercise moves and goes viral

Briefly News also reported that kids are said to do amazing things, many of which they wouldn't believe happened should it be narrated to them when of age. A little kid was recently captured in a similar fashion.

In an Instagram video shared by @hobiorgumuz, the little one mimicked a lady who exercised on television. Lying face-up, the kid seemed to be matching moves for moves as it kept up with the leg movements of the lady.

As of the time of making this report, the video had garnered over 3k views. Many people also headed o the comment section to share their thoughts on the cute clip.

Source: Briefly.co.za