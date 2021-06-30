A video of young pupils in class has delighted social media by how appreciative they are of the others great efforts

In the clip, one student was tasked with picking up numbers written on cards, as observed by the teacher, and one boy at the table left many in awe

The young man's celebration of the other's victory delighted many and even the teacher, who could not stop laughing

Young children are the most innocent human beings, and their reaction is pure, never tainted with any malice or exaggeration.

The young ones were tasked with identifying numbers written in cards while in class. Photo: @RexChapman.

When a young kid celebrates you, you know that they are genuine in their delight and happy to see another human being doing great, which is not always the same for us adults.

This was evident in a video that has since gone viral, shared by Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat and Rex Chapman @RexChapman, on Twitter of young pupils in class during a lesson.

One kid sitting on the left was tasked with recognising numbers that were put on the table, and as he did, he got huge plaudits from a classmate on his opposite side.

As soon as the young man, named King, picked out the correct letter from the table, his friend on the other side energetically cheered him on, saying:

"Let's go, what's up! That's my boy!"

The teacher, at this time, was in stitches as she recorded the beautiful moment that showed how young kids love and celebrate each other's victory.

One of the accounts that shared the video wonderfully captioned:

"Everyone deserves a hype man like this little kid."

Netizens left in awe

Social media followers were in awe of the young man and celebrated him on social media:

