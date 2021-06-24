Rihanna and ASAP Rocky painted the New York streets pink and purple as they relished a date night like no other

They had numerous PDA moments as they enjoyed kisses and hugs as other revellers watched in delight

The two even played some games at the arcade and enjoyed a few drinks before calling it a night

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Singer Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky are showing off their beautiful romance to fans ever since their dating news went public.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky hardly let go of each other on the night. Photo: TMZ.

Source: UGC

The couple was spotted showing off their charming romance on Wednesday, June 23, as they enjoyed a date night in New York.

According to TMZ, Rocky and Rihanna were hanging out at SoHo's popular barcade (bar and arcade) as they enjoyed some drinks and rarely taking their hands off each other.

In photos that have gone viral on Twitter, they displayed some enviable PDA moments while locking lips, hugging and whispering to each others years like teens deeply in love.

Rihanna was rocking a pink summer dress, a Fendi baguette and a fuchsia furry bucket hat, while Rocky wore a purple sleeveless T-shirt with a leather jacket and pants.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

They reportedly also played a few arcade games trying to see who was better at what, which delighted many revellers.

Here are some fan reaction and snaps:

Rocky reveals Riri romance

In an interview with GQ Magazine about a month ago, the rapper confirmed that the two are an item, calling her the love of his life and his lady.

Rocky also noted that "when you know, you know" that she's the one, and she amounts to a million of the other ones he's probably been with.

He's even ready to settle and have kids with the R&B star noting, "if that's in my destiny, absolutely," and affirmed he would be an incredible and overall amazing dad.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za