Woman Has SA in Stitches After Posting Silly Pic with Her ‘Bae’: “Yoh He’s Tall”

A local woman has left Mzansi laughing after poking fun at herself with one hilarious picture

The single woman wanted to get in on #CoupleGoals and so drew herself the man of her dreams

An ever-understanding social media crowd could definitely relate, hyping up the humorous images

Mzansi's singletons are definitely tired of staying in their lanes as one hilarious woman couldn't help getting in on the cute hashtag #CoupleGoals trending online. With no boyfriend to flaunt, the lonely woman decided she'd sketch one of her very own.

This hilarious woman is not being left out of the #couplegoals. Images: @AnnieRamokhoase/Twitter

Source: Twitter

@AnnieRamokhoase first shared the ridiculous pic that's got everyone talking. Drawing out the man of her dreams, he stands smiling hand-in-hand with his beautiful lover girl.

The woman's comical antics definitely left South Africans laughing. Not wanting to rain on her parade, Mzansi reacted with the utmost positivity. Some even followed in her footsteps with silly pics of their own.

Check out some of the comments below:

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"Yoh he's tall haha."

@KayMahlatsi said:

"Bearded, he's so handsome!"

@Iam_Roxiie said:

"Lmaoooo ke beard nthweo?"

@MissB_SA_ sarcastically wrote:

"Wtf bruh??? I thought we said we not dating each other's men??"

@joe_human_ said:

"HAHA cool gent you have there."

@OG_ELKAT said:

"Lol, tired of missing out neh?"

"Nibahle": Mzansi woman and her bae leave locals yearning for love

In related news about relationships, Briefly News previously reported that a beautiful young woman with the Twitter handle @AuntySeips recently headed online to share a beautiful post of herself and her handsome man. In the caption of her post, she calls on other South African couples to show off their love.

"Might as well post couples. Couples thread?" she wrote in the caption of her beautiful and heartwarming Twitter post.

Many locals absolutely loved the beautiful couple and wasted no time heading to the comment section where they shared beautiful compliments with the two of them. Read a few of their comments below:

@katliramocha said:

"My single self right now. Anyway Nibahle."

@Sbusii_4470 said:

"Mina I'm just here to say "ncooooooh" nje qha."

@Katlego_Kupa said:

"I’m happy you used Tshepo because yaiiii they were coming for him."

@Beloved_Ekasi said:

"Oksalayo... All this won't matter in Heaven."

Source: Briefly.co.za