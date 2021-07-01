Bayede Ndlovu: Big Zulu Rubs Shoulders with King Misuzulu

South African rapper Big Zulu could not hold back his excitement when he met with His Royal Highness King Misuzulu recently

The entertainer took to social media to gush about the meeting and how honoured he was that the King knew who he was

The visit was organised by Big Zulu's good friend and former President Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Big Zulu’s climb to the top has been a marvel to watch. The rapper and actor recently met up with King Misuzulu, current leader of the Zulu nation. It was clearly a very significant moment for the entertainer as he took to social media to share the experience.

Big Zulu was excited to meet with the Zulu king. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The rapper was accompanied by his friend, Duduzane Zuma.

“Bayede wena weNdlovu Ndabezitha singabakho thina (All hail to the King, we are yours).”

“Bekuyi sbusiso nentokozo enkulu iZolo ngihleli neNkosi yethu uMhlonishwa uMisuZulu engitshela ngendlela angikhonza ngakhona ngendlela athanda ngakhona umculu wam (It was a blessing sitting with my King Misuzulu and listening to him tell me how much he loves me and my music).”

He continued:

“I represent the nation uyabonga kakhulu. Ngibonge kakhulu kwiQhawe lakith umfwethu my brother uDuduzani ngakho konke ubuthi angenzela kona ukuthatha iskath sakhe angilande to meet the KING Ngiyabonga kakhula Qhawe lakith mfwethu (Thank you to my brother Dudzani for doing all he does for me and taking his time to fetch me to go see the King. Thank you so much, my legend).”

The Imali Eningi rapper officially met the former President’s son after Duduzane made a viral video using the hit song.

Big Zulu meets Duduzane Zuma, shares video online

Briefly News reported that Big Zulu met Duduzane Zuma in December last year. The rapper, had one of the biggest tracks in Mzansi during the festive season. The former president Jacob Zuma's son met the Imali Eningi hitmaker and it was a jovial affair.

The businessman took the song to another level when he participated in the viral #DuduzaneZumaChallenge using the song as background music.

The song trended on social media at the time. The chart-topping track is still on high rotation on radio and TV stations across Mzansi and is doing very well on music streaming platforms.

Social media users have commended both the KZN men for the way they respected each other during their meeting.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za