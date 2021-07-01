Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has shared cool images of his family and many football fans around the continent are sharing their reactions

The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss, Mosimane, remains a favourite within Mzansi and beyond its borders, including in Egypt

A number of supporters shared their reactions as far as their CAF Champions League match against Kaizer Chiefs is concerned

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has just shared beautiful images of him spending time with the family. The photos have attracted the attention of his social media followers.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss is now preparing to face another South African side in the CAF Champions League. The Red Devils have reached the final of the continental tournament for the second time in a row and will contest the final against Kaizer Chiefs.

The clash comes after ‘Jingles’ beat Sundowns in the quarter-finals of the tournament via a 2-1 scoreline on aggregate.

@tipsshampoonaiza said:

“I see a future star there.”

@mhmd.shaban.72 said:

“No one can do anything better than you coach.”

@3loulo_72 said:

“You are the best.”

@Moahamdsaqr1991 said:

“Fans Zamalek. Love you Pitso Mosimane you are welcome with your all family in Egypt.”

@RamonagengJr said:

“I am a die-hard Sundowns supporter but I don't mind losing to you my coach and a job well done for last night's win, halala.”

@Norhan.Elhossaieny said:

“We will support you forever boss.”

@Mennafathy29 said:

“Best family in Africa.”

Pitso Mosimane congratulates Kaizer Motaung on reaching the CAF Champions League finals

Looking at sports reports, Briefly News wrote that one thing you never expect to see is an opposing team leader sharing congratulatory messages with the opposition.

This is why we were all surprised to see coach Pitso Mosimane of Egypt's Al Ahly congratulating Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung.

"Congratulations Chairman Shintsha Guluva for reaching the Final of the CAF Champions League. Let’s give credit where it's due," wrote Pitso in the inspiring Twitter post.

@Nickofentse said: "Pirates played 2 finals but they were not noisy like Kaizer Chiefs. I favour Coach Pitso to win."

