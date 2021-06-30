The football fraternity is divided on Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande’s recent post on social media

Katsande shared a number of photos in which he looks like a true fashion model but people are reminding him to concentrate on football and not fashion

Briefly News looks at the interesting images that led to some of his followers labelling the veteran as a “yellow bone”

After helping Kaizer Chiefs reach the final of the CAF Champions League, midfielder Willard Katsande shared a number of stylish images on social media. The Zimbabwean international seems to be a fashionista and his images are really cool.

‘King Salt’ is known for his robust and hard tackling approach to the game but this time he decided to show a very gentle side of him, as his outfits suggest.

While some praised his stylish wardrobe, many fans reminded him to remain grounded and focus on the eagerly anticipated match against Al Ahly next month.

South Africans are reacting to Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande’s stylish outfits. Image: @WillardKatsande/Twitter

The post reads:

“Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi.”

@Selommc said:

“Boss now you must wait a bit with videos until we get the star please please... Your focus should be on training and star... You will be happy after.”

@Asolife_EC said:

“Boss ya Mboka is bleaching.”

@NonhlanhlaM said:

“Sikwi lockdown ngempela.”

@NtkzM57 said:

“O thomile, sowufuna sidliwe kwi final manje?”

@GTM_95 said:

“Why are you a yellow bone these days Katsande???”

@Ndlovhani said:

“Every time @KaizerChiefs nears silverware glory, you resort to fashion? What’s happening my brother?”

@ThabisoNation said:

“Champions League gone.”

@MueraZebra said:

“But at least the clothes fit him nicely though.”

@Salanimo said:

“Captain, I hope to own your match jersey and short. Great work on the continent. Please continue inspiring the youngsters with your exemplary performance.”

Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune praises Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande’s influence

In other sports news, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs have reached the final of the CAF Champions League and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune praised some of his teammates. Khune penned a beautiful message on social media.

The veteran netminder has heaped praise on experienced players such as Bernard Parker and Willard Katsande. He says they have been key for the Soweto giants when it comes to leadership responsibilities.

This comes after Amakhosi managed to bag a goalless draw against Wydad Casablanca, a result that was enough for them to book a spot in the final.

