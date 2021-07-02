Girl Power: Terry Pheto & Ayanda Borotho Produce Animated Film About Shaka Zulu

Terry Pheto and Ayanda Borotho have collaboratively produced a new film about Shaka Zulu which will make its debut soon

The animated film starring both the stars and other known actors will reportedly premiere at this year's Durban International Film Festival

The short film titled Shaka Inkosi Yamakhosi aims to teach the little ones about the history of Shaka Zulu

Terry Pheto and Ayanda Borotho have teamed up to produce a new animated film about late ruler of the Zulu nation, Shaka Zulu. The movie is set to premiere at this year's Durban International Film Festival.

The actresses short film, Shaka Inkosi Yamakhosi, stars thespians such as veteran actress Lilian Dube, former Uzalo star Dawn Thandeka King, Nomsa Xaba and the two of them, just to name a few.

Terry Phetho and Ayanda Borotho have teamed up to produce an animated film about Shaka Zulu. Images: @terrypheto, @ayandaborotho

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the film will make its debut at the annual festival on 23 July. the publication shared that former Isibaya actress, Ayanda, told Isolezwe that the new movie aims to teach children about Shaka's history.

"There are many films that are based on Shaka story but most of these films don't give kids a clear full understanding of the history."

