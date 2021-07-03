Marie-Rose Tonguino graduated with a degree in Mathematics

She graduated from the University of Oregon in the United States

Tonguino announced her recent academic accomplishment on Twitter

In a recent post on Twitter, a young lady, Marie-Rose Tonguino, revelled in her achievement after earning a degree in Mathematics from the University of Oregon.

The Maths genius shared a series of posts on her Twitter page to announce the feat.

''Math majors graduate do they earn degrees or do those come in radians? Asking for myself,'' her post read.

Maths 'shark': Brilliant lady drops beautiful photos as she bags degree in Maths from top university. Image: Marie-Rose Tonguino

Elsewhere on Twitter, she indicated that she would miss the university's library as she visited the place for the last time during her graduation.

''I’m going to miss you so much @uolibraries, especially the Knight library. Thank you for everything,'' she said.

Marie-Rose Tonguino posted frames in her graduation regalia, beaming with smiles.

Her post has garnered the positive comments of her followers.

Positive comments

Commenting on the post, John German said:

''Great job and a grand congratulations for the great education and existence you gift forth. Gratitude and cheers for you. God Bless.''

Danny Sanny said:

''Wow, that great. You deserve to celebrate. Congrats for all the hard work.''

Mar Fluw commented.

''Impressive achievement. Way to go, keep shinning.

''Winning all the way. My girl with the brains,'' Dave Lorner said.

Praise be to God, BSc in computer science bagged

Earlier, Briefly News reported that A young man with the Twitter name, Igben54, has celebrated earning a degree in Computer Science from Babcock University.

Igben54 has credited God for his recent academic milestone. Taking to his social media, he proudly wrote:

''Praise be to God. BSc Computer Science bagged. Aboli don graduate. Extraordinary doings!''

As expected, Igben54 accompanied his post with adorable photos flexing in his graduation robe.

His followers on Twitter have headed to the comment section to post positive remarks.

