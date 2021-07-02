Ciara was rocking a little black dress while in New York with her husband Russell Wilson and it caused a stir on social media

The singer was trending for being such a cool mom, keeping her body in shape and looking like a 10 while she's at it

Social media users all over the world were loving Ciara's look and complimented her in the comments section

Ciara is looking all sorts of sexy and is letting the world know it. The singer was out on the town with her husband Russell Wilson and she was rocking a little black dress. Her body was looking amazing and you can't even tell that she's had three kids.

Taking to social media, Ciara posted candid snaps and tagged her husband in them. Social media users were blown away by her look and couldn't help but leave her sweet comments. Most were just in awe of how her body managed to snap back and still look good after giving birth.

Social media users all over the world are loving Ciara's latest outfit

Her outfit was amazing but apart from that, she looked good all around. Social media users couldn't help but comment on the snap. Take a look at the reactions below:

@JohnnyWalkerDC said:

"That's how me and my wife look when we go out... I try, but I can't keep up. I'm just happy she lets me hang onto her hand."

@chrisiejili commented:

"Lord please bless me with the ability to snap back like Ms Ciara."

@Steffibugg said:

"If y'all aren't the sexiest couple alive, then that couple doesn't exist!"

@authenic__45 commented:

"3 babies and still undefeated."

Ciara left social media users in awe of how she manages to look so good while being a mother of three. Image: @ciara

Source: Twitter

James Blake trends in South Africa after his virtual concert

In other world celebrity news, Briefly News reported that James Blake trended after a Mzansi virtual concert became a huge success. British singer James Blake promised Mzansi that he would do a concert for them and boy did he deliver.

James started trending on social as did the concert and South Africans were happy that he took time out of his day to serenade them. It all started with a tweet from a social media user who asked James if he could perform any time soon.

Surprisingly he replied and set up a date, one that Mzansi was looking forward to over the last few days. James' fans were loving the show he put on for them on Instagram Live and appreciated how he went the extra mile to make them happy.

Source: Briefly.co.za