Former Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Tebogo Langerman has opened up about how purchasing a R3 million house in Ruimsig triggered a fallout with then-head coach Pitso Mosimane — and ultimately marked the end of his successful spell at Chloorkop. Speaking on the Trap and Pass podcast earlier this year, Langerman revealed how the decision to request a home instead of a signing-on fee led to tensions behind the scenes, impacting his relationship with Mosimane and hastening his departure.

Langerman discloses how buying a R3 million house sparked tensions with Mosimane.

The R3 million dream

Langerman said the disagreement stemmed from the manner in which his new deal was structured. Instead of receiving a traditional signing-on fee, he made a special request directly to club president Patrice Motsepe.

“I approached the president and asked him not to give me a signing-on fee because it goes to the agent,”

Langerman said.

“Instead, I asked him to buy me a house — and he agreed."

He found a dream property in Ruimsig, Little Falls, perched on a picturesque hill. After purchasing the home, Langerman hosted an extravagant housewarming celebration — a move that unintentionally caused friction within the club.

Tension with Pitso Mosimane

Langerman recalled how Mosimane became suspicious about the purchase.

“He asked, ‘Why, out of all these players, did the president buy you a house?’”

Langerman explained. Although he clarified that it was his signing-on fee that funded the property, the misunderstanding marked the beginning of a breakdown in their relationship. The tension escalated, and Langerman admitted the situation affected his mental well-being.

“I wasn’t okay. I turned to alcohol to cope,” he said.

The end of the road

Langerman eventually left Sundowns at the end of the 2020/21 season after his contract expired. He went on to spend a year with Moroka Swallows before moving to Sunrise FC Lephalale in 2022, where he took on a dual role as player and coach in the ABC Motsepe League.

Langerman left Sundowns at the end of the 2020/21 season after his contract expired.

From SuperSport to Sundowns success

Tebogo Langerman, a versatile left-back, began his career at SuperSport United, before moving to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2014. At Sundowns, he became a key figure, winning domestic titles and the 2016 CAF Champions League. After his contract expired in 2021, he briefly played for Moroka Swallows and later pursued a coaching career. Langerman also earned 10 caps for Bafana Bafana.

