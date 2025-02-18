Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Tebogo Langerman said he used to host ‘P Diddy’ parties while still playing for the Pretoria giants

Langerman opened up about life in his R3 million Johannesburg home during a podcast, saying his lifestyle caused issues with former coach Pitso Mosimane

Local football fans reacted on social media to express their surprise about Langerman’s lifestyle as they saw the player as shy

Tebogo Langerman, a former Mamelodi Sundowns player, said he used to throw ‘P Diddy’ parties while living in an R3 million Johannesburg house.

The former Sundowns player said he used to earn an R75 000 salary while winning the PSL and CAF Champions League titles from 2012 to 2021.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Tebogo Langerman opened up about lavish parties at his R3 million home. Image: Steve Bardens/FIFA and Matthew Ashton/AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Langerman previously stated that his relationship with former coach Pitso Mosimane was affected by his salary demands, while he has added that his lavish lifestyle also played a role.

Tebogo Langerman speaks about his ‘P Diddy’ parties

Watch Langerman speak about his lifestyle in the video below:

While speaking YouTube channel Trap & Pass, Langerman said he did not allow phones into his house and spent over R400 000 on his housewarming.

Langerman said:

“I bought a house with a big swimming pool which all Sundowns players fitted in. After I bought the house, that’s where the problems started. The same day I received the house keys, I did a housewarming. At the time, I had R570 000 in my account after we had just won a trophy but I can’t remember which. I was living a good life and throwing P. Diddy parties. Buying the house ruined my career and it affected my relationship with the old man [Mosimane].”

Langerman appeared on Trap & Pass on Friday, 14 February 2025, according to the tweet below:

Langerman follows a long line of ex-footballers who partied hard

The former Bafana Bafana defender added that he constantly failed breathalyzer tests at the club and was constantly singled out by coach Mosimane.

Langerman’s story is not rare in South African football as another former Sundowns star Lerato Chabangu admitted he spent his money on lavish expenses.

Winger Thembinkosi Lorch was also guilty of overspending while the player is currently playing in Morocco for Wydad AC, on loan from Sundowns.

Tebogo Langerman had a successful career at Mamelodi Sundowns alongside players such as Hlompho Kekana. Image: Matthew Ashton/AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Fans question Langerman’s spending habits

Local football fans reacted on social media to question Langerman’s spending habits, while some noted a toxic pattern among some Mzansi footballers.

Thulzkhumz was surprised:

“He seemed like a shy guy, how the hell did he do all that?”

Jojo_Ntsoane says Langerman earned a lot:

“R75k for six years, that is a lot.”

Thuso4u said Langerman has himself to blame:

“His drinking habits derailed him.”

Klaas84748963 noticed a toxic pattern:

“Listening to him how footballers spend money. It’s really scary those guys have YOLO mentality.”

Dilo_just puts the pieces of the puzzle together:

“R3 million house and no cellphone parties.”

