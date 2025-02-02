Richards Bay FC midfielder Tlakusani Mthethwa impressed local fans by building houses in the Gauteng region, Clayville

The 31-year-old footballer shared videos of his real estate investment which will build houses for people to rent

Fans across Mzansi praised Mthethwa and wished the Richards Bay star success on and off the field

Midfielder Tlakusani Mthethwa proved that his heart is greater than the energy he puts out on the field by showing off the progress of his real estate investment in Gauteng.

The Richards Bay midfielder is building homes to rent in Clayville and shared the construction progress on social media, much to the delight of local fans.

Richards Bay FC midfielder Tlakusani Mthethwa earns praise from fans after building homes in Gauteng. Image: bafana_mthethwa06.

Source: Instagram

Mthethwa is a mainstay in the Richards Bay side after playing in 13 PSL matches for the team currently sitting 14th on the log.

Tlakusani Mthethwa is helping the people of Mzansi

Watch Mthethwa show off construction progress in the video below:

The village is being built in Clayville, in the East Rand region of Gauteng, and will provide much-needed service for the locals.

Mthethwa’s role in the development began over a year ago and the 31-year-old has regularly shown progress in the construction via his social media page.

While Mthethwa is building homes for the community, a former footballer Thandani Ntshumayelo has impressed local fans with his new home after hanging up his boots.

Mthwethwa's efforts to help the community is praised in the tweet below:

Mthethwa’s builds homes for the community

Building homes seems to be a common trend among local athletes after former Bok flyhalf Pat Lambie recently completed construction on his Kwa-Zulu Natal mansion.

While fans praised Mthethwa, Richards Bay coaches will hope the player remains focused on his primary job as he plays a vital role for the side seeking PSL survival this season.

Mthethwa has played 13 out of the club’s 15 matches in the PSL this season, including 90 minutes against Carling Cup champions Magesi FC in a 0-0 draw on Friday, 31 January 2025.

Tlakusani Mthethwa plays a vital role for PSL side Richards Bay FC. Image: bafana_mthethwa06.

Source: Instagram

Fans praise Mthethwa

Local football fans praised Mthethwa on social media, saying they were proud of the player while others wanted to know how they could live in the new homes.

1tarantino.mth showed respect:

“Operation khupulisa ikhaya.”

Slii_diaza praised Mthethwa:

“Smart moves.”

Philani_nkosi backs Mthethwa:

“Stuff boyzn.”

Chris_manoka admires the player:

“I love this bro, congratulations!”

Tumelo.modise.12 offered their support:

“Inspired, keep up good work.”

Lebooo_bm respects Mthethwa:

“JOB WELL DONE BAFANA.”

Last_born7 asked about the location:

“Clayville extension?”

Isaac_mkhombo asked a question:

“Beautiful cottages, how do we book?”

Cmelane_asnel wants more success for Mthethwa: :

“Congratulations Nyambose.”

Potso_bev was impressed:

“Boss moves.”

