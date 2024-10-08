Thandani' Bibo' Ntshumayelo has drawn praise from local football fans after sharing progress on his brand-new mansion

The former Orlando Pirates star is building a new home from scratch, and local fans could not be more proud of the 34-year-old

Local football fans admired Bibo's new home on social media and said they have nothing but respect for him

Former Orlando Pirates player Thandani 'Bibo' Ntshumayelo has earned local fans' respect after sharing his new mansion's progress.

The 34-year-old is building his new home from scratch, and after sharing videos of the development, he has earned admiration from local supporters.

Thandani 'Bibo' Ntshumayelo is building a new home from sctrach. Image: biboshky.

Source: Instagram

Since hanging up his boots, Bibo has endured some controversy, particularly regarding his alleged assault case and will be glad to be on the receiving end of compliments.

Bibo shares the progress of his new home

Bibo shows off his new home in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to his Instagram profile, the new home is coming along nicely, while current Pirates player Melusi Buthelezi also shared his recent home improvements.

The 34-year-old Bibo retired from football in June 2023 and years before had tested positive for cocaine while playing defensive midfielder for Pirates.

Fans admire Bibo

Local football fans admired Bibo on social media, saying the 34-year-old has earned the respect of Mzansi.

AB Zwane is proud:

"Proud of you, homie."

Masobode Khathide hopes for the best:

"Well done, Bibo."

Dj Parsons (SA) is happy:

"Happy for you, Bibo; keep it going. Don't forget to pray, my G."

Bro Noks congratulated the former player:

"Wow, congratulations Bibo. All the best with your new endeavours."

Edgars N Mshengu admires Bibo:

"A man does what you are doing."

Ghabadiya is a fan of Bibo:

"God bless you more."

Koloti Moloi has respect for Bibo:

"Well done, Bibo; from listening to your interviews, I always had respect for you. You've always displayed a sense of a responsible man."

Former player Lucky Letlhonolo Lekgwathi backed Bibo:

"God bless you more."

Frank Phoshoko praised the accomplishment:

"Well done, warra."

Makhaya Sydwell showed their support:

"Well done, sani."

Orlando Pirates star stuns Mzansi with his shiny shoes

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates star Karim Kimvuidi impressed Mzansi after stepping out in a R20,000 pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.

The flashy shoes drew a response from local fans, with many admiring the flashy kicks while others questioned the price.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News