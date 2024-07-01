Goalkeeper Melusi Btihulezi showed he is having a good time at Orlando Pirates after showing images of his renovated home and expensive cars

The 26-year-old is building a new home in Kwa-Zulu Natal while also showing off his cars, which include an Audi SUV valued at over R650 000

Fans took to social media to admire the cars while they also applauded the star for building a new home

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthulezi gave Mzansi a glimpse into his lifestyle while showing off his new home's developments and flashy car collection.

The 26-year goalkeeper showed off a car collection, which includes an Audi SUV valued at over R650 000, while Bucs teammate Relebohile Mofokeng showed off a new Volkswagen Polo GTI.

Melusi Buthulezi shows off his new home

Buthulezi showed off his lifestyle on Instagram:

Buthulezi also shared pictures of his new home in KZN, where the goalkeeper hopes to put his feet up during the off-season.

Next season, Buthulezi will hope to get more playing time, while the Pirates have shown an interest in Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

Fans backed Buthulezi

Local netizens took to social media to say Buthulezi should be careful with his cars, and they also applauded him for building a new home.

Fhatuwani Fhatutshedzo say Buthulezi must spend wisely:

"A mature man can buy a house before buying a car. A house is the most important thing in life."

Jacobus Windvogel made a suggestion:

"Buy a truck for yourself. Good investment."

Namane Kgelele called for caution:

"Any physical investment somewhere? Just attracting parasitic friends and slay queens, and later, broke!"

Duncan Tladi said the star must be more careful:

"Eish, after being hijacked twice. He must stay off social media a bit."

Matome Nkhaby Napoleon Sekoadi predicts the worst:

"Soon, we will make donations because those liabilities will be repossessed."

Constance Nkawane backed the star:

"Wise man."

Junior Nxotho Ngxokela applauded Buthulezi:

"That's a great job you did."

Nathi Manqele says Buthulezi is doing the right thing:

"The clever choice."

Mpoane Masulane Motloung is a fan:

“My home boy.”

Lebogang Mondli likes what they see:

"Now that is what rural development and land reform is."

Richard Ofori is a wanted man

As reported by Briefly News, Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has left Orlando Pirates and is searching for a new club.

While PSL clubs have shown interest, the Ghanian international goalkeeper could move to a PSL club, and an overseas club was also interested.

