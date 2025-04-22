South Africans were floored after one Mzansi lady bumped into her grandfather’s side chick in church

She went home to tell her grandmother the news and her reaction was that of any other woman concerned about her relationship

Social media users shared their thoughts about the affair in a thread of comments on a now-viral video on TikTok

A young South African lady shared the news of bumping into her grandfather’s side chick in church.

The youngster told her grandmother about her man’s scandalous behaviour and posted the conversation online.

Lady meets grandfather’s side chick

Qhamisa, a young lady from South Africa made Mzansi chuckle when she shared the news of bumping into her grandfather’s side chick in church three days ago. The other woman approached her and claimed to be her grandmother, which did not sit well with the youngster,

“She said I was her grandchild, she’s so full of it.”

Qhamisa told her granny about the encounter and explained:

“She told me that she kept Grandpa good company here in Cape Town.”

All her grandmother wanted to know was if the pair were in love and asked her who she was. Qhamisa shared that the other woman promised to pay them a visit after mentioning how old ‘her man’ had become when she spotted him in the Eastern Cape.

Qhamisa’s grandmother speculated that the other woman still had the hots for her man after hearing about their meet-up in Cofimvaba. South Africans asked to see the main woman and showered her with compliments saying she did not deserve to be cheated on.

Some people realised that ‘shame had no age’ after hearing that even the elderly cheat on their partners. Qhamisa’s video went viral with the caption:

“POV: You met your grandad’s side chick at church.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by elderly cheating

Social media users were amused by the story and commented:

A Mzansi woman found out about her grandad's affair. Image: @qhamisa_m0

Source: TikTok

@nonophajojo shared what the information would do to her:

“Finding out as an old lady would kill me.”

@Nkittab pointed out Gogo’s emotions:

“The hurt in her voice. She’s trying to stay strong. Poor her.”

@qhamam was amazed by the audacious woman:

“Also, I’ve realised shame has no age, because why even greet and say that you’re her grandchild? Like?”

@Riri commented:

“For the longest time, I thought my uncle’s side chick was the actual wife.”

@AK shared what she would do in the situation:

“If I was Gogo and heard this news at this age, I would go and find a man too. Revenge dating.”

