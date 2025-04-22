A content creator shared her shocking hair growth journey after using minoxidil for several months

A woman from Gauteng has documented her unexpected journey with a hair growth serum. Content creator @precy_mashamba94, known for sharing personal content on social media, posted a video at the end of April, showing her experience with minoxidil. The footage begins with scenes from January showing her with significant hair loss and bald patches.

In the video, she captioned her journey:

"POV: You gave minoxidil a chance and now you look like a 🐒"

The creator shows the serum-like product she applied, followed by monthly progress pictures. By February, tiny bits of hair had appeared on the sides of her head. March brought more dramatic changes with hair growing along her sideburns.

By April, the transformation was undeniable, but not entirely welcome. The video reveals hair growth across her entire forehead and along the sides of her face. In her post, @precy_mashamba94 expressed concern about discontinuing the treatment, writing that she's scared her hair might fall out if she stops using it.

View the TikTok clip below:

Understanding minoxidil's effects

Minoxidil is a medication that's applied to the scalp to stimulate hair growth in adults experiencing certain types of baldness for different reasons. While the exact method isn't fully understood, the treatment works by increasing blood flow to hair follicles.

The medication is available without prescription in various forms and is meant to be applied directly to the scalp twice daily. Results require several months of consistent use, and any hair growth is maintained only as long as the treatment continues.

Health experts emphasise that minoxidil should be applied only to the scalp and not to other parts of the body.

The minoxidil dilemma

Many social media users related to @precy_mashamba94's experience, sharing their struggles with the treatment in the comments section.

User MbalentleNkosi confirmed the fears, commenting:

"My cousins and I, we lost the hair 🥺."

Another user, 0909 KELE, shared a similar experience:

"I stopped using it after my hairline fully recovered, having been using it for 7 months. I stopped for 3 months, ahhh!!That minoxidil hair was gone like gone gone gone."

Some users have abandoned minoxidil entirely. Royalty7👑 wrote:

"I prefer my hair growth oil, my hair is coming back... After minoxidil disgraced me."

There were some success stories. Commenter rupza0 offered hope:

"I stopped using it after 6 months, and I'm still okay, it's been a year now."

Raregem pointed out the varied results that different users experience:

"You guys are the rare ones that minoxidil makes excessive hair even on your face 😩😩. I have been using it for six months now and my hairline hasn't recovered fully as yet 🫣🤞🏿"

