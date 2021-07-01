James Blake Trends After Mzansi Virtual Concert Becomes a Huge Success

James Blake is loved by many in South Africa and has been trending on social media after he did a show for his fans

James hosted a virtual concert on Instagram for his fans in South Africa who asked him to serenade them during lockdown

The British singer is loving the support he's receiving and has made it clear that he appreciates the support

British singer James Blake promised Mzansi that he would do a concert for them and boy did he deliver. James started trending on social as he did the concert and South Africans were happy that he took time out of his day to serenade them.

It all started with a tweet from a social media user who asked James if he could perform any time soon. Surprisingly he replied and set up a date, one that Mzansi was looking forward to the last few days.

James Blake trended on social media after he made his virtual concert for South Africans successful. Image: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

James' fans were loving the show he put on for them on Instagram Live and appreciated how he went the extra mile to make them happy. After all, with Covid-19 some people are feeling a little down.

James Blake appreciates the support he receives from South Africans

This isn't the first time James has expressed his affection for his South African fans. After his South African fans informed him that he had helped them get through lockdown, the singer reached out to them through one of his Instagram concerts last year.

James apologised for never having visited South Africa while playing the piano but promised to return one day to perform in the motherland.

