LOL: Hilarious Video Shows Husband Reacting to His Wife’s Dry Jokes, He's Fed Up

An American woman has got social media talking after subjecting her poor husband to the corniest jokes

A viral video of her antics is making the rounds online and her husband's deadpan reactions are absolutely hysterical

Social media users couldn't get enough of the woman and her funny fits of laughter, heading to the comments section to share their thoughts

A comical wife has definitely got social media laughing after hitting her man with a bunch of silly jokes. Although her corny gags are not the funniest, it's her husband's deadpan reactions and her hysterical laugh that really make the short clips what they are.

This wife is definitely having all the laughs. Images: @celinaspookyboo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The clip was shared by fellow American funnyman Patrick Barnes and features the entertaining shenanigans of @Celinaspookyboo.

To watch the video, click here.

In the clip seen more than 19 million times, Celina really can't get enough of shocking her husband with the corniest puns. It definitely seems as though the gags are meant only for her entertainment and her partner does not even flash a smile.

Social media users shared similar sentiments, commenting on Celina's infectious laugh rather than the quality of her jokes. Many people simply couldn't get enough of the silly lady.

Check out some of the comments below:

Alicia Darling said:

"Jokes are corny but your laugh is priceless."

Yolandy Kok said:

"She's really so damn adorable, I'd be around her every single day, just coz she's genuinely happy and doesn't give a sh*t!!"

FunnyMike said:

"Hilarious!"

Sara Buchan said:

"She's very cute but the jokes are ridiculous it's her laugh and husbands reaction that's funny and the wee dog lol "I don't want to live here ""

Di Chavis Alexander said:

"She is so tickled with herself. Made me laugh so hard!"

Ellen Chudkosky said:

"Her laugh is funnier than her schtick! Love it!"

Marco Marco Noel said:

"I almost blow my coffee every time I heard her laughing with asma effect haha."

