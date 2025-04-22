A local woman shared a method that she and her family use to clean home-grown chickens, sparking a massive debate online

She displayed their unusual way in a video shared on TikTok, and the clip went viral

Social media users were shocked to see the uncommon chicken cleaning method, flooding the comment section, cautioning her not to continue with it, as she might get sick

A woman showed how she scrubs off the dirt on a chicken before cooking it. Image: @vuyo_the_fit_mpondo

Source: TikTok

A woman from a village called Mbizana in the Eastern Cape had social media buzzing, after showing how they remove dirt from the chickens they grow in her yard using soap, before cooking them.

The lady, TikTok user @vuyo_the_fit_mpondo, gained a massive number of comments from astonished social media users, who were seeing her trick for the first time.

The woman shows how she cleans chickens

In the video, the woman is sitting in front of a big bowl with water and two homegrown chickens inside. She explains that in her household and others around parts of Mbizana village, they don't eat chicken that is not properly washed, while pouring Sunlight dishwashing liquid on it, and grabbing a scrubbing brush. She shared that even during traditional ceremonies, people in her area clean chickens in a similar manner.

Adding that, they sometimes struggle to eat from other places, as chickens are not sure how they are cleaned. While scrubbing the chickens, she notes that people wash dishes with soap, saying she does not see anything wrong with washing food with it and showing dirt coming off the chicken. She also explains that the chickens get thoroughly rinsed afterwards to remove all the soap.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi debates washing chicken with soap

The viral clip attracted 1.1M views, 33K likes, and 66K comments from social media users concerned about @vuyo_the_fit_mpondo washing chickens with soap. Many said she could get food poisoning from the soap, cautioning her not to do it next time.

Some vowed not to eat at other people's homes again, saying their cooking methods might make them sick. Others, however, saw nothing wrong with what the lady was doing, saying they had been doing it for many years.

Mzansi peeps warned a lady that she'd get food poisoning from washing chicken with soap. Image: @vuyo_the_fit_mpondo

Source: TikTok

User @Mpendulo Lucky said:

"Never use soaps or detergents on your meat or poultry products. They can contaminate your food with chemicals and make it unsafe to eat."

User @Belly shared:

"Now, Sunlight has to come with a new warning that says,⚠️do not use on chicken, 🙈 yoh maXhosa bathong🤣🤣."

User @sino88_ added:

"Last year ekhaya bekyi (at home there was a) funeral, and Cebolethu funeral used greenbar soap to wash the chicken andizange ngadla nkosiyam (I did not eat) 😭🥺 I was in shock."

User @MasimbongeVuma commented:

"This is actually not recommended by the food and safety. Ukuyipheka nge temperature e right is more than enough ❤️."

User @Getty shared:

"Sunlight? Never sisi, no."

User @Shakira said:

"I'm Zulu.. My grandma back home in KZN used to do this."

