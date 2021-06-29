- J’Something and his gorgeous wifey Coco shared a TikTok clip on social media that has people gushing over their perfect relationship

- Sharing the clip, J’Something explained how Coco makes life incredible and that she is truly his best friend

- Fans flooded the comment section, letting J’Something know that he has a keeper and that they cannot get enough of this clip

J’Something and his wifey Coco decided to get on the TikTok train and have fans in stitches with their newest post. Gaaaah, these two are #CoupleGoals.

Sharing their most recent couple TikTok clip on social media, J’Something expressed his gratitude for Coco, making it clear that she is his best friend and that life would never be this amazing without her.

J’Something and wifey Coco served major couple goals in recent TikTok they posted online. Image: @jsomething music

In the clip, you can see Coco mimicking someone claiming she is as hot as a heater. These two are hilarious and their vibe is honestly contagious.

“Lover/Best friend … I love doing life with you boo!”

“I've watched this video more than 500 times, now I've decided to be in a relationship guys.”

“How the heck did she keep that straight face. There must've been 5 takes.”

“I’ve watched this like 100times…. This girl is BEAUTIFUL YHO.”

“Don't I love you guys...so sweet you are together.”

“She's so hilarious, I love it.”

J’Something set Guinness World record while raising funds for charity

Briefly News previously reported that J’Something has done it again. The self-taught chef and saucy musician set a Guinness World Record for the biggest virtual cook-along ever and he did it for the children.

Taking to social media, J’Something made the awesome announcement and he let the world know that he did it for a good cause - the Reach for a Dream foundation.

“WE DID IT!!!!!!!!!!! We set a new Guinness World Record for the biggest virtual cook-along EVER … and all for a good cause @ReachForADream.”

J’Something took the role as the face of the Cooking For Dreams cook-along, setting a world record while raising funds for children with terminal illnesses.

