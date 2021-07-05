- Toya Delazy posted a poll on social media that generated results we are sure she was not pleased about

- Asking fans whether they feel she has lost her knack or not, Toya had over 15k people tell her that she had totes “fallen off”

- Some fans went as far as questioning if Toya even like her own music and said the poll was self-sabotage

Toya Delazy was feeling some type of way, so she turned to her fans to see if her feels were valid. Seems Toya is a bit out of the loop, sis needs to jump back on that horse and get riding.

Taking to the social media streets, Toya asked fans if they feel she had lost her grips in terms of the music scene. Toya gave two options: 1. 'Fell off', 2. 'Never left'.

Toya Delazy posted a poll on social media regarding her place in the current music scene, and the results were sad. Image: @toyadelazy.

Source: Instagram

Seeing the result left many a little shook, and were are sure Toya feels the same. Turns out, over 15k people feel Toya has pulled a fast one and disappeared.

@IsahSbu posted:

“Unbelievable 15k people says Toya De lazy fell off.”

One social media user went as far as asking Toya if she even liked her own music anymore. What a wow!

@drac0srevenge commented:

“Be honest, do you even like you own music?”

Another claimed that by doing this poll, Toya was just humiliating herself.

@mpho_lindi posted:

“Toya are you hacked my baby? Self-humiliation engaka?”

@GaselaGa was just as shook as the rest:

Toya Delazy shows off her new boujee home in London

Toya Delazy, also known as Latoya Buthelezi, has taken to Twitter to flex her new crib she recently bought in London. Briefly News reported that she revealed that she is now a proud homeowner and shared a pic of her open plan dining room and kitchen.

"Bought a new crib in London finally a home owner Thank you Mvelinqanga ❤️. Our dinning room ."

Toya rose to fame for her own signature brand of music, AfroRave and won three awards in 2013 the South African Music Awards.

Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions to the post:

@SBPMusicUK commented:

"Beautiful. Congratulations. Nice bench and table."

@Cinnamon_Guy_ said:

"We miss you and your music...”

Source: Briefly.co.za