'Most Beautiful Royal': Lady Amelia Windsor Tries Out Online Dating

Lady Amelia Windsor is trying her hand at online dating after a recent breakup

The young royal was voted Britain's most beautiful royal in 2017 by Tatler magazine

It remains unclear whether or not the model has actually gone out on any dates but the public is definitely wishing her well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Britain’s most beautiful royal is looking for love in the most unexpected places after subscribing to an £8 (R156) a month dating website.

Lady Amelia Windsor is back on the market. Images: Getty

Source: Instagram

After a fling ended with an Italian admirer, Lady Amelia Windsor (25) granddaughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, has turned to celebrity dating site Raya in pursuit of a new suitor.

The reputable dating website has been used by Friends actor Matthew Perry, singer Lizo and even actress Drew Barrymore, according to News 24.

The eligible bachelorette is Prince William and Harry's third cousin but has far more personal freedoms as 41st in line to the British throne. The extraordinary beauty was rated the most beautiful royal by Tatler magazine in 2017.

The established model has even graced the covers of Vogue and Elle magazine.

According to Mail Online, Lady Amelia turned to the dating website after a fling ended with one very handsome Italian suitor. Its still unclear whether she's been out on any dates though.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Prince Harry and William put feud aside as they reunite to unveil a statue of Diana

In more news on the royal family, Briefly News previously reported that Prince Harry and Prince William reunited on Thursday, July 1 for the unveiling of their late mum, Princess Diana's statue.

The event, which took place at the Kensington Palace in London, UK, saw the royal brothers come together to celebrate their late mother on what would have been her 60th birthday.

In a post shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account, the brothers could be seen standing in front of the statue after the unveiling as they admired it.

The post's caption read a statement from the brothers saying they remember her "love strength and character", which made her a force of good worldwide.They wished she was still around and said the statue will be a symbol of her life and legacy.

They also thanked those who helped the idea come into life and everyone who keeps their mother's memory alive.

According to Page Six, the guest list was limited to only 15 guests, including Diana's sisters and brother.

William and Harry's wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, were not in attendance. Prince Charles, Diana's ex-husband, was also missing and reported to have been in Scotland.

Diana died at the age of 36 after she was involved in a fatal car crash.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za