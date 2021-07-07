Letoya Makhene has announced the release of her body wash line that is infused with muthi to aid against negative energies

Letoya explained that the item, which simply gets applied to your bath cloth, is the answer to feelings of physical and mental distress

Letoya confirmed that the product will be available for purchase online under her House of Kwedi business outlet

Well-established actress, musician, and sangoma, Letoya, has extended her business ventures with a new skincare product under her House of Kwedi brand.

Letoya has broken new ground by bringing African healing to the bathroom. Image: @letoyamakhenep/ Instagram

The 36-year-old Joburger took to Instagram to reveal the new body wash titled The Matla Collection, which comes in two muthi-infused bottles in yellow and red.

Letoya’s post explained that the body wash serves to rid of negative vibes in one’s body during times of heavy feelings.

Letoya said on Instagram as quoted by OkMzansi:

“Indulge yourself by creating the perfect bath moment. Simply squeeze a small amount of House of Kgwedi’s luxurious body wash onto a bath sponge, then lather it all over your body. Allow yourself to visualise all the negativity leaving your body and speak life back into your world. This is a muthi-infused body wash specially created for when you’re feeling a heaviness in your life."

The Generations: The Legacy and Isidingo former star concluded to describe the product as simply ideal for shedding the load when you feel like you are carrying excessive negative energies.

“When you’re feeling like your energy is drained because of negative energies that have been sent your way, The Matla Collection is what you want to be using to help lighten your load!”

