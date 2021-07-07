Miss South Africa 2021: Introducing the Beautiful Top 30 Contestants

This year's top 30 Miss South Africa contestants have officially been announced

Among this year's local stunners are two medical doctors, a commercial pilot and even an environmental specialist

The finalists were hand-picked by former Miss South Africas Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, Liesl Laurie, Melinda Bam and Tamaryn Green

The Miss South Africa 2021 top 30 contestants have been announced.

This year's contestants boast an impressive assortment of skills and professions. The beauties are also all from such diverse cultural backgrounds. Among them are two medical doctors, an attorney, a commercial pilot, an environmental specialist as well as models, graduates and students.

Some are also thriving entrepreneurs and have even started their own businesses or charitable organisations.

There is also the first transgender woman - Lehlogonolo Machaba from North West - to openly enter the Miss South Africa pageant.

This year's top 30 were selected by former Miss South Africas Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, Liesl Laurie, Melinda Bam and Tamaryn Green.

Miss SA hopeful who was dumped in a box as a baby shares her story

In more news on the stunning beauty queens, Briefly News previously reported that 22-year-old Fikile Cele was abandoned by her teen mom in a box outside a factory in Chatsworth, Durban when she was only just born.

Instead of letting this shape her outlook on life, Cele is using the story of her life to motivate and push her towards her dream of becoming the next Miss SA.

Heading online, the beautiful young lady shared how she was abandoned in the box and later adopted by an Indian family when she was only two months old. Later on, her biological mom requested visitation rights but died when Cele was only five years old, resulting in Cele not having a good memory of her.

In a heartwarming Facebook post, Cele explains how she went through so much but was able to overcome it all.

“I learned that with God nothing is impossible. When you trust that where you are going is nothing compared to where you are currently, everything works out for your highest good. I'm here to tell you that it is okay to be different, okay to be you and that I am worth it and so are you.”

Her many fans and followers were super moved by the touching post and had this to say about her hopeful story:

Shanice Govender said:

"You have my vote... what an inspiration to the young girls of South Africa, just shows that anyone can make something out of themselves, it's God's plan."

Steven Pillay said:

"You will always be a winner. God bless you."

