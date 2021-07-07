Mzansi Icon Steve Kekana's Funeral Service Details Have Been Confirmed

The details of Steve Kekana's funeral have been released by his family after his memorial service that took place on Tuesday

Steve will be laid to rest in Zebediela, Limpopo at his home and the family says that they are coping with his death

Steve Kekana has an amazing legacy, having collaborated with a number of Mzansi music legends in his long career

Steve Kekana's close family members have shared details of his funeral service and revealed that the family is "coping" as best they can as they prepare to transport Steve to his final resting place. Last week, the legendary musician passed away. The cause of his death is still unknown.

On Thursday, the music sensation will be laid to rest at his home in Zebediela, Limpopo, about 65 kilometres outside of Polokwane.

A memorial service was held at the Polokwane Library Gardens Auditorium yesterday, where loved ones and family members celebrated and honoured the star's memory.

Steve died in the early hours of last Thursday, according to manager Xolani Majozi, who confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE. Over the years, the iconic singer-songwriter has left an indelible impression on Mzansi.

Some of the hit singles from his illustrious career include Raising My Family, In Africa, and Take Your Love. The star was honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the 2018 SA Music Awards.

PJ Powers, the late Hugh Masekela, Joe Nina, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, and the late Jabu Khanyile are just a few of the artists he has worked with over the course of his career according to a report by EWN.

Family and friends come out in numbers to Steve Kekana's memorial service

Briefly News previously reported that on Tuesday, loved ones and family members of iconic musician Steve Kekana gathered at the Polokwane Library Gardens Auditorium in Limpopo to commemorate his life with a memorial service.

Steve, who was 63 years old at the time of his death, died last week. Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, a fellow musician who attended the memorial virtually, joined the rest of Steve's friends in singing his praises and describing him as a visionary.

He told the story of how the Burn Out collaboration came to be, admitting that no amount of compensation could ever be enough for what Steve did for the song. Sipho stated that he and Steve became more than friends after Steve married his stepsister and the two became family.

