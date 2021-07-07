Inside Steve Kekana's Memorial Service: Friends and Family Show Up in Numbers

The late Steve Kekana's memorial service took place on Tuesday and his loved ones were in attendance to pay their last respects

The musician was loved by many in Mzansi and his close friends were pained by the loss, speaking highly of him at the service

Steve was praised by his friends for being someone who was humble and friendly, they will surely miss him very much

On Tuesday, loved ones and family members of iconic musician Steve Kekana gathered at the Polokwane Library Gardens Auditorium in Limpopo to commemorate his life with a memorial service.

Steve, who was 63 years old at the time of his death, died last week. Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, a fellow musician who attended the memorial virtually, joined the rest of Steve's friends in singing his praises and describing him as a visionary.

He told the story of how the Burn Out collaboration came to be, admitting that no amount of compensation could ever be enough for what Steve did for the song.

Sipho stated that he and Steve became more than friends after Steve married his stepsister and the two became family. They grew closer as they met at family gatherings and continued to share stages as their music shook the world, according to the musician.

Steve's friends and family praised him for having vision despite his inability to see, with many saying he gave them a perspective on life they would not have had otherwise, according to TshisaLIVE.

Steve Kekana's memoir, Steve Kekana: The I In Me, was written by Sydney Maluleke, who became emotional as he remembered the man he spent a lot of time with and who constantly surprised him with his wit, humour, intellect and humility.

