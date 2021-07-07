Somizi Loses It Over R12k Electricity Bill: “Never Again”

Somizi Mhlongo has expressed that he is not a happy camper after seeing his recent electricity bill, which is apparently a whopping R12 000

The media personality revealed that he was not rich enough to have heated floors as they are what contributed to the enormous bill

Taking to social media, Somizi shared his pain and many of his friends and followers were able to relate to his unfortunate situation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Somizi saw flames when he received his electricity bill from last month after it nearly doubled from what he usually pays.

Somizi was not impressed by a super expensive electricity bill. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The media personality revealed that he normally pays R6 000 but after using the floor heating, the bill shot up to around R12 000. Somizi explained that he was definitely not rich enough to afford that luxury and would not be making the same mistake again next month.

His hilarious video was met with both amused and sympathetic responses from social media users.

Pearl Thuso could relate with his predicament, saying:

“Me too!”

While Vusi Nova couldn’t help but throw in a classic 'I told you so' line.

@katmotsumi said:

“Yoh I love you Somizi. That electricity bill is killing us all.”

@heart_of_mothering said:

“Yoh R12k, that’s a lot.”

@slu_mcelase said:

“It’s not for us.”

@khakhu_m said:

“Thank you for reminding me to switch mine off.”

Somizi doesn’t really mind parting with some cash if he feels it’s worth it.

Somizi opens up about the amount in his personal bank account

Briefly News reported that the media personality recently spoke candidly about how he spends his money.

Speaking in an interview with Anele recently, Somizi opened up about his finances. The celebrity said that he actually did have that much money, but rather enjoyed life as if he did.

He made an example, saying that if he had R10 000, he would fly to Cape Town in luxury and book a lavish hotel, only to return back home in a taxi.

The media personality said that he believes in making himself happy as life is short.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za