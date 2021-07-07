Police Minister Bheki Cele Arrives in KZN, Nowhere Near Nkandla

Minister of Police Bheki Cele is said to have arrived in KwaZulu-Natal today as Zuma's arrest deadline looms

Despite speculation, the office of the minister says that Cele is nowhere near the home of Zuma in Nkandla

Cele is expected to arrest Zuma by order of the Constitutional Court should Zuma fail to hand himself over to the police soon

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Minister of Police Bheki Cele is said to have arrived in KwaZulu-Natal, however Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba stated that he is not in Nkandla.

This comes after a number of unnamed sources stated that Cele was on his way to Nkandla to convince former president Jacob Zuma to hand himself over to police, according to EWN.

With the deadline for former President Jacob Zuma looming, Police Minister Bheki Cele is said to have arrived in KwaZulu-Natal. Images: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

There is still no clarity on whether Zuma will hand himself over to the police or if Cele will execute a warrant of arrest.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for being in contempt of court for defying an order to appear before the State Capture Commission of Inquiry earlier this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to TimesLIVE, Cele has reached out to acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for a suspension of the arrest warrant until all judicial processes are completed. Cele is yet to receive a response from Zondo.

Cele has already stated that if Zondo does not respond, he will have no choice but to detain Zuma. If Cele fails to arrest Zuma by midnight on Wednesday, he might also face contempt charges.

Cele says he will obey the ConCourt order and not face contempt charges

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele said he will not go down for not enforcing the warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma. The SAPS has until midnight on Wednesday to arrest the former president but the possibility of being charged for not doing so is a risk Cele is not willing to take.

When asked if he was aware that he could be held in contempt of court for not following through with the warrant, he said he was not prepared to be charged and would not disobey the court order.

The South African Police Service top cop and Commissioner Khehla Sitole is in the same predicament as he was Cele's right-hand man and faces the same charges.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za