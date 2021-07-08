Yay or Nay: Sho Madjozi Goes Braidless, Debuts Natural Hair

South African media personality Sho Madjozi traded in her signature colourful braids for her natural hair

However, she went a little different when she chose to dye and blow out her voluptuous afro into a sleek, straight and very blonde hairdo

Fans are yet to share their thoughts on the massive change, but she looks fantastic no matter what style is on her head

Sho Madjozi has decided to swap her signature colourful braids for a blow out. The starlet dyed her natural hair platinum blonde and straightened it.

The look is an absolute hit but it may take a little getting used to as many know Sho by her playful braids.

Sho Madjozi showed off her new blonde hairstyle. Image: @shomadjozi

Source: Instagram

The rapper posted the picture on her Instagram stories and fans are yet to receive a platform to publicly share their thoughts but we’re sure that it will definitely be a winner.

You be the judge.

Sho Madjozi shows off voluptuous Afro, reveals nanny taught her to braid hair

Sho Madjozi is a sister of many talents and one of them is braiding her own hair. Briefly News reported that he John Cena hit-maker showed off her braiding skills when she braided her own hair on a TikTok video.

A fan asked:

"No like who? What? When? Where? Why? How? Did you learn to braid like this? Sis got so many talents, she ain't never going broke."

Sho responded:

"Lol. Our nanny, when I was seven or eight, was this woman from Nobody ko (in) Limpopo. She used to make me braid HER hair while mine looked a mess."

Sho managed to give fans a peek of her own rarely seen natural hair during the TikTok video. Sis has a luxurious shoulder length 'fro that we'd definitely love to see more often.

Other celebrities to have shown off their cute afros include include actress Simphiwe Ngema.

