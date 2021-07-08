Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says he is expected to win trophies in Cairo and a loss to Kaizer Chiefs might see him fired

Ahead of the tie versus Chiefs, Mosimane explains that he’s always on edge at Ahly and that's what he enjoys, because he didn’t want to be in a comfort zone

The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss is preparing to face Amakhosi in the CAF Champions League final next week

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says he expects to lose his job should they fail to win the CAF Champions League final versus Kaizer Chiefs. Mosimane is set to lead his men against another South African giant, Amakhosi, next week.

As he still enjoys being hailed as a hero after beating his former employers, Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-finals, ‘Jingles’ is also expected to plot Chiefs' downfall.

However, the serial winner believes his job is on the line and the result at Stade Mohammed V in Morocco will determine his future in Cairo.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane discusses Kaizer Chiefs with South African journalists

Mosimane is preparing his troops for the big clash against the DStv Premiership side and says it’s possible he will be shown the exit door. He told South African Football Journalists Association, as per SowetanLIVE:

“Here at Al Ahly, if you don’t win the Champions League and you don’t win the league, you might as well try and look elsewhere. So that’s why I am here, I am on the edge. I am done with my comfort zone. Welcome to the real world! I faced that in South Africa also in terms of the league because I think when you don’t win the league at my former employers, you might face the sack - let’s be honest.

"I am not sure about the Champions League, that if a coach who fails to win the Champions League can be shown the door at Chloorkop because Champions League is different, it’s very difficult.’’

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane on why Gavin Hunt took the Chippa United job

The five-time Premier Soccer League winner with Sundowns has also shared his thoughts on his counterpart, Gavin Hunt’s new role at the Chilli Boys. He is quoted by KickOff:

“A job is a job as long as you are coaching in football, I agree with Gavin, just coach, just coach football but that's life, that's how it is. For me, he's one of the most successful coaches in South Africa. He gave a team, Bidvest Wits, a league title after 100 years.

"I believe coach Gavin Hunt can coach in North Africa, no doubt, no doubt about. But he opted for Chippa, that's his life. North Africa, the life here is not playing golf and all that, there's no life, forget about it.”

Trigger happy Chippa United announce coach Gavin Hunt’s appointment, SA reacts

In other football reports, Briefly News ran a story that Chippa United have decided to put speculation to bed as they have just announced the appointment of coach Gavin Hunt. The hiring comes after the Chilli Boys chairman Siviwe Mpengesi was quoted by local media saying he wanted a big gun.

Mpengesi’s club took to Twitter to unveil the former Kaizer Chiefs manager on Wednesday afternoon. The former Bidvest Wits boss left Amakhosi in May after a string of poor results in the DStv Premiership.

Despite his men struggling to collect maximum points, Amakhosi did well in the CAF Champions League and are now set to face Al Ahly in the final next week.

